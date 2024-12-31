Skeleton Code Machine
How to use D66 random tables
Exploring dice, probability, and how to get 36 options for your next oracle
Dec 31, 2024
25
27
Stunts, horsepower, and driving off the map
Exploring the use of fixed-perspective maps in TORQ, a rallyraid roleplaying game
Dec 24, 2024
19
2
This player is not playing: what can I do?
Tips for designing games that inherently reduce analysis paralysis (AP) during play
Dec 17, 2024
24
8
Let me know what you think!
The second annual Skeleton Code Machine Reader Survey starts now!
Dec 11, 2024
19
Escape prison by shedding cards
Exploring card shedding games with Saashi & Saashi's 1 A.M. Jailbreak
Dec 10, 2024
15
Say hello at PAX Unplugged!
PAX Unplugged is December 6-8 in Philadelphia, PA
Dec 6, 2024
9
9
Hobbits, farmer birds, and area control
Exploring area influence and area control in Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle-earth and Beak, Feather, & Bone
Dec 3, 2024
19
4
November 2024
Skeleton Code Machine Gift Guide
Gift ideas for those who love tabletop board games and roleplaying games, collected from this year's Skeleton Code Machine articles
Nov 26, 2024
23
2
You stole my kill!
Exploring kill steal mechanisms in Orléans and other board games
Nov 19, 2024
20
7
MECH WEEK: Systems
Welcome to Skeleton Code Machine, a weekly publication that explores tabletop game mechanisms.
Nov 15, 2024
18
14
MECH WEEK: Pilots
Exploring the role of pilots in HOME: MECH x KAIJU
Nov 14, 2024
21
16
Unearth inspiration with TUMULUS - Just launched!
Introducing TUMULUS, a new quarterly compendium of the analog gaming inspiration you love from Skeleton Code Machine
Nov 13, 2024
19
15
