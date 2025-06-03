Skeleton Code Machine

Alex White
2d

I agree with you that the two terms feel qualitatively different. I see LOTS of variable games (both in competitive spaces like Small World, and collaborative spaces like Pandemic) but fewer games which are asymmetric (although the bioterrorist option in Pandemic could count as that?)

For me it is the different victory conditions which particularly swing it.

Justin Taylor
2d

This game isn’t really asymetric at all. They use the same core game rules and most importantly, have the exact same method for victory. While it appears that Van Helsing is playing a player elimination game and Dracula is playing area control. In fact they are both playing a player elimination game. VanHelsing reduces Dracula’s health to zero. Dracula reduces a district population to zero. The only difference is how the ‘life totals’ are tracked. (Since this is a two-player game with ‘life totals’ and no healing, this can also be thought of a race game since players are competing againist fixed score targets.)

With that said, Dracula does have an alternate win condition, survival. If they make it to the end of three rounds, then they win. (However, survival can be lumped in as a variation of player elimination commonly used in co-op games as a win condition for the team.)

On that note, Root is really just a highly variable player power game. The core game rule for winning is reaching 30 pts before anyone else, making it a race game.

In my mind, it’s better to think of asymmetry as a multi-axis spectrum with gameplay rules, starting setup, win condition, and game type (survival, race, high score).

For reference, I am using this article as the basis for game type:

https://www.gamesprecipice.com/objectives/

