TUMULUS from Skeleton Code Machine

TUMULUS is a quarterly compendium of analog gaming inspiration, tools, design theory, and playable content from the award-winning Skeleton Code Machine. Each issue explores a different theme, with articles, games, random tables, and art interpreting that theme in unique ways.

This isn’t a magazine you read once and recycle. My goal is to craft something creative, thought-provoking, and worthy of a permanent place on your shelf.

Support game design outreach programs

Part of the proceeds from TUMULUS support outreach and public library programs, including the award-winning Introduction to Tabletop Gaming class held at Bosler Memorial Library. Your support helps pay for class materials such as notecards, markers, dice, example games, and worksheets.

TUMULUS also enables Skeleton Code Machine and Exeunt Press to provide game donations to events like the annual auction at Amelia S. Givin Free Library. To learn more about supporting your own public library, visit Exeunt Omnes.

Become a TUMULUS founder

Ragdoll by Strega Wolf. Frame not included.

Be one of the first 100 subscribers and get these additional items:

Numbered print of the first issue cover

Art print of Ragdoll by Strega Wolf from the first issue

Theme-O-Matic print from the Make Your One-Page RPG series

Skeleton Code Machine sticker

Personal thank-you note from the editor (me)

These extras will be included with your first issue when it ships.

What can I expect in each issue?

Table of contents from Issue 01 (Winter 2024/2025)

Each 40–60 page, A5-sized (148 x 210 mm / 5.8 x 8.3 inches) issue brings a new theme alongside “best of” articles from Skeleton Code Machine, original content, micro-games, design exercises, and creative tools to inspire you. Each issue has a full-color cover and a black-and-white interior.

The first issue is complete and shipping now! It explores dystopian anxiety about malfunctioning artificial intelligence and includes android naming schemes, a cyberpunk district worldbuilding game, a logic puzzle, a hex flower game engine, and more. The next issue will have a completely different theme!

Subscription details

Frequency

Your TUMULUS subscription includes four (4) seasonal issues each year:

Winter (Dec/Jan/Feb)

Spring (Mar/Apr/May)

Summer (Jun/Jul/Aug)

Fall (Sep/Oct/Nov)

You can subscribe at any time. If you subscribe mid-season (e.g., February), you’ll receive that season’s issue plus the next three.

Subscriptions are prepaid in full for four issues and are non-refundable.

Discounted rate

A TUMULUS subscription offers the best value at $64/year ($16/issue), plus a one-time shipping fee for the year. Individual back issues will be priced at $24 each, with separate shipping fees per order. Subscribing saves you up to 33% annually.

Renewals

No auto-renewals here! TUMULUS subscriptions are non-recurring, so you’ll receive four issues without any unexpected renewals. With your final issue, I’ll include a reminder with an option to renew for another year. This makes it easier to give TUMULUS as a gift.

International shipping

Yes, TUMULUS can ship internationally to the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU), and Canada. Please select the correct subscription option for your region:

All products are shipped as Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU), meaning VAT, import fees, and any additional charges are the responsibility of the customer upon delivery.

Customer support & address changes

If you need to update your address during your subscription, simply send an email with your new address details. All future issues of TUMULUS will reach you at the correct location. Please send any address updates at least four (4) weeks before the next issue ships to ensure prompt delivery.

Publication details

TUMULUS is written, augmented, purged, and published by Exeunt Press.

Exeunt Press is an independent tabletop game design company creating innovative games that blend storytelling with structured mechanisms. Explore a dark and corrupting forest, sell cursed items to unsuspecting customers, or become a stale muffin. Weird and wonderful games await.

For comments or questions, contact: games@exeunt.press.

TUMULUS and Skeleton Code Machine are Copyright 2024 Exeunt Press.