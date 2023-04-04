Skeleton Code Machine

Welcome to Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine is an ENNIE-nominated and award-winning weekly newsletter exploring tabletop game mechanisms.

Praise for Skeleton Code Machine from readers.

Public domain art resources

April 4, 2023
How fragile is your game design?

September 17, 2024
Layers of theme in tabletop games

May 28, 2024
I'm not the traitor. Trust me.

October 8, 2024
The goal of Skeleton Code Machine is to spark your creativity as a game designer or enthusiast, and perhaps think differently about how games work. Subscribe to explore board games, role playing games, and the mechanisms behind them.

TUMULUS is a quarterly compendium of analog gaming inspiration, tools, design theory, and playable content from the award-winning Skeleton Code Machine. Each printed issue explores a different theme, with articles, games, random tables, and art interpreting that theme in unique ways.

Learn more and subscribe at tumulus.exeunt.press.

Who’s behind all this?

Exeunt Press is an independent tabletop game design company creating innovative games that blend storytelling with structured mechanisms. Explore a dark and corrupting forest, sell cursed items to unsuspecting customers, or become a stale muffin. Weird and wonderful games await.

Learn more at shop.exeunt.press.

Skeleton Code Machine and TUMULUS are written, augmented, purged, and published by Exeunt Press. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form without permission. TUMULUS and Skeleton Code Machine are Copyright 2024 Exeunt Press.

For comments or questions: games@exeunt.press

