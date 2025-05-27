Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HEAD SWAP's avatar
HEAD SWAP
19h

Very cool! Basically every time I pick up a rule book I wonder why the designers didn’t take the time to study principles of technical writing, information design or something like what you’re talking about. These methods have been explored, and games seem so behind on implementing them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Exeunt Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture