Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Joe Dean's avatar
Joe Dean
1d

Very much appreciate the breakdown of the game (Nim.) When I saw the word, I immediately flashed back to sixth grade (the last time I played it or heard the word out loud - and that was over 45 years ago.) Thanks also for defining terms - I got a lot of the article (even a potential idea for incorporating Nim at it's most basic into a real world puzzle for one of my projects :) )

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Frasco - Ad Abstra's avatar
Frasco - Ad Abstra
1d

I recommend Quarto (by Gigamic) as a fairly fun and quick commercial impartial game!

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