Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Memorium - Stephen Smith's avatar
Memorium - Stephen Smith
18m

Scouting, or ranging (😉), is a woefully neglected part of the exploration game in almost every RPG, and many Wargames for that matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
Geoff Engelstein's avatar
Geoff Engelstein
1h

Classic example of this - the first version of Power Grid (called Funkenshlag) was a ‘crayon rails’ style game where you drew power lines on a hex grid. However the vast majority of the lines were just drawn directly between cities, and had very little variety from play to play. So three years later Friese released Power Grid with a point-to-point map.

The rest is history.

https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/12166/funkenschlag

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Exeunt Press
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture