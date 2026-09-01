Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Chris Butler's avatar
Chris Butler
6h

I'd add 1-4-24 bar dice game that has a locking mechanism too! It definitely keeps the game shorter so that there can be multiple (betting) rounds and losses are more drawn out.

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Marco - Board Games by Design's avatar
Marco - Board Games by Design
7h

Two games with dice I really enjoy are Sausage Sizzle and Spots!

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