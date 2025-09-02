Skeleton Code Machine

Blair's avatar
Blair
1d

I think there is a clear difference between drawing cards and ticking a box to say roll a die later: with a deck of cards there is a finite and distinct set of outcomes. The player will never draw a King of Hearts twice.

Whether that difference is important in your game is a whole different question.

Narratively: using a deck contributes to the feeling of discovering unique objects.

Mechanically: if you had a mechanic that let players filter or modify the deck, it would contribute to a player's feeling that they are changing their odds (even though the the change in odds may not be very large).

Gene Koo
1dEdited

One of the first games I made used coin flips because I wanted to keep the game as simple as possible, and what's easier than a d2? Turns out that coin flipping is a much harder dexterity game than dice-rolling, and what's worse, coins are harder to come by in this digital age than I'd expected.

