Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Ivo Ziskra's avatar
Ivo Ziskra
1d

I believe it would be mathematical solvable, but in doing so suck the fun out of the game.

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mfbrandi's avatar
mfbrandi
1d

Isn’t knowing the odds of any given dice combo beating any given card just the start of strategy in this game? You need to count cards and consider what is left in the deck, right? And sometimes you have to choose dice unlikely to beat a card, because you need a run of unlikely victories to catch up with your opponent who is one clue point away from victory, I am guessing (I haven’t seen the game).

You may be able to calculate the optimal strategy but still need the cards and dice to fall your way; the chances of that happening might be way less than 50%; in such a situation, doesn’t knowing the odds increase the excitement when you know you have beaten them? There is no thrill to pushing your luck — wisely or foolishly — if you don’t know that is what you are doing.

In a game of mixed luck and strategy (assuming that is what this is), what is the argument for wilfully avoiding useful information? Kill the frog!

Of course, one might sometimes deliberately play suboptimally, just to rub the other players’ noses in it when one wins anyway. But if they don’t understand that is what one has done, where is the fun in that? ;)

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