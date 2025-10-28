Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Maiya
2d

My answer to the poll kinda fits a bit "in-between" or adjacent to the answers – while i was familiar with Reiner Knizia, and had heard the name and knew some of his games, to my knowledge i have not actually played one of them! ... or so i thought – because a quick search uncovered that he's got "Carcassonne: The Castle" to his name, and i grew up playing a *lot* of Carcassonne! we got a fair amount of add-ons and variants, including The Castle, though we didn't play it a lot, preferring the original (with some add-ons though mostly for the extra tiles to have longer games, than using the actual mechanics) ^^ and i suppose, with that many games, i wouldn't be too surprised if i might have played another of his games, though to be honest, i don't have the widest experience.

cool to learn that he's a fellow mathematician, too :) i can see the influence – "simple rules with deep decisions" (or maybe switch "deep decisions" for "emergent complexity/depth") is honestly a great way to sum up math itself x3

