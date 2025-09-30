Skeleton Code Machine

mfbrandi
13h

In RPGs:

“A combat system where two dice determine the hit zone and the single die determines the damage inflicted?”

Or the agent rolls 3 dice — one is the damage to the patient, and the (zero or positive) difference between the other two is the damage to the agent. Say I roll 6, 5 , and 1 — I might choose to do 6 damage to the patient and 5 - 1 = 4 to myself, or I might do 1 to the patient and 6 - 5 = 1 to myself. You get the idea.

And of course, the Bakers’ Otherkind dice:

http://lumpley.com/index.php/anyway/thread/759

http://www.lumpley.com/archive/148.html

https://lumpley.games/2022/03/14/otherkind-dice/

Yuri Morroni
14h

Great post as always! I’ve been following for a while, but first time commenting.

This simplicity of arranging dice reminded me of The Great Races by Sid Sackson, where everyone rolls 4 dice simultaneously and secretly groups them into 2 pairs, to move their horses along the 2–12 tracks. It’s just the right amount of agency in such a luck-driven, simple game.

