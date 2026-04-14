Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Maiya
17h

feels very hopeful and timely – the community will persist ^^ i like that change a lot to fit the theme! in general, seems like a wonderful anthology. thank you for sharing <3 it is really cool when mechanisms from other kinds of games get incorporated into another type of game! reminds me of how there's one class in "You Will Die In This Place" by Elizabeth Little (https://liz-shrikestudio.itch.io/you-will-die-in-this-place-free-preview), the Zirbari Headhunter, who essentially plays poker for making their actions ^^ (all the classes in that game have such unique and very different mechanics for making their actions!)

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