Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Alex White's avatar
Alex White
5d

I wonder if a good simple example is found in noughts and crosses (tic tac toe). It’s a common introductory game that just needs pencil and paper, but kids quickly understand that if you start in the centre position it is almost impossible to lose. Against experienced players it is always a draw, but you might find someone unfamiliar who gifts you the victory.

Soon people stop playing the game because the result is a foregone conclusion. Seems like a kind of degenerate state to me?

Incidentally I found a productive way of keeping playing a little longer was to start in a corner - people were less likely to be familiar with that, and were more likely to fall into traps!

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Exeunt Press's avatar
Exeunt Press
5d

I think the platform is eating reader comments today. I swear I just read a good one and now it’s gone. 😐

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