Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Billy Blue's avatar
Billy Blue
2d

Great overview. The game reminds a bit of Deep Space 6

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
2d

i love generative questions like this! 100% with you on that the journey to the answer is more important than the answer itself :) really fascinating. and seems like an interesting game, with nice themeing ^^ thank you for sharing <3

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