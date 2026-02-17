Last week we asked if lane battlers are actually area control games. The poll results at the end of the article were particularly interesting, and I’m not sure what to make of them. If you have theories, please let me know in the comments.

This week we are exploring Glatisant, a GM-less tabletop roleplaying game for two players with an Arthurian setting. It uses limited communication and hidden victory conditions in an interesting way.

Glatisant

I’ve always been fascinated with Arthurian legends and how strange many of them are. Reading through Roger Lancelyn Green’s King Arthur and His Knights of the Round Table is a wild ride. Someone on a horse is always riding into the middle of the feast hall and then they all go off on quest — to retrieve a “white brachet” for example.

So I was excited to try Glatisant, a two-player Arthurian tabletop roleplaying game, written by Lucas Zellers, layout/design by Emily Entner, and published by Graftbound Press.

Glatisant is a GM-less, asymmetrical TTRPG that uses the card-based Carta System by Peach Garden Games — the same system as Moon Rings. In the game, each player has one of two roles:

“You play as the heroic Knight Errant or the enigmatic Questing Beast, object of their quest. The Knight must capture the Beast, and the Beast must help the Knight become worthy of their legend.”

After selecting roles, 25 cards are arranged on the table in a 5x5 grid. The Knight starts on one side and the Beast on the other. As the knight moves from card to card, they are turned up and revealed. Each card has an associated narrative prompt. For example, the 5 of Hearts:

BITTER DISAGREEMENT: Your quest leads you into a loud or hateful argument with someone you trust. Beast: Which of them is right, if either? Knight: Who do you argue with, and why?

What is interesting about the game, is how it uses resources, hidden victory conditions, and limited communication as mechanical tools to tell the story.

The knight errant and questing beast

The game is asymmetric, meaning that each player has their own rules and abilities, with Root (Wehrle, 2018) being the example most people are familiar with. But while Root is a competitive game, Glatisant is a cooperative one. Both players need to work together to achieve the game’s victory condition, but how they do that is a little tricky.

Here’s how the two roles are structured:

The Questing Beast: A “fantastic Beast of the wild and magical world” that serves as the object of the Knight’s quest. This player chooses the hidden victory condition from a list at the back of the book. They have more freedom of movement, being able to move both orthogonally and diagonally around the cards. And they do not reveal the cards as they move onto them, but may drop “trail” resources to indicate where the Knight should go.

The Knight Errant: A “protector and champion of the realm” and focus of the Beast. The Knight doesn’t know what the victory condition is, only that they must hunt the Beast. They can only move orthogonally, revealing each card as they do.

The Knight also has a set of resources including Mind, Body, and Spirit, tracked with dice or tokens during the game.

Each revealed prompt will increase or decrease one or more of the resources. Sometimes the Beast will be allowed to choose which ones change. Other times the prompt will dictate the change. The Tempest will decrease the Knight’s Body by 2 but an encounter with Merlin the Magician will increase Mind and decrease Spirit.

These resources are important because they are tied to the victory condition.

Secret victory condition

This is not a hidden movement game. The Knight knows where the Beast is located on the 5x5 grid at all times. The game does not end in victory if the Knight “catches” the Beast.

Instead, the Beast is trying to secretly guide and help the Knight. This is represented by the “Win Conditions” in Glatisant. Arranged into Easy, Medium, and Hard, they are a mix of theme and mechanism. Mechanically, the condition might require the Knight and Beast meet at the center of the grid or that the Knight has more Spirit than any other resource when they meet the Beast. Thematically, the condition might be that “only the strong” may find the Beast or “only when you have reached the end of yourself” can the Beast be found.

The key rule is that the Beast may never reveal the victory condition to the Knight directly. They may only guide the Knight by their choices in the game.

This results in the Beast and Knight working together but in an indirect way. They can incorporate hints into their narrative answers. The Beast can leave trails to guide the Knight to a particular card. Back and forth, they move, reveal cards, narrate prompts, and adjust the Mind, Body, and Spirit resources.

The players continue until the Beast and Knight meet on a card at which point the victory condition is (secretly) checked. If not met, the game continues. If all 25 cards have been revealed and/or the Knight has exhausted all resources, then both players end the game in defeat.

Limited communication

I have a complicated relationship with limited communication mechanisms in tabletop games. For example, I find it frustrating when a game outlaws communication but then tacitly requires it for the game to function, as I mentioned in the How fragile is your game design? article from 2024:

Limited communication co-op games: In games like The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine (Sing, 2019) and The Mind (Warsch, 2018) the rules explicitly say that players may not talk and may not openly coordinate what they are doing. Yet the games won’t work if there is absolutely no communication. So players end up developing their own ways to communicate without explicitly communicating, using subtle hints or body language. In this case, the players must almost act contrary to the explicit rules to have the game work as intended.

I also find it frustrating when cooperative games say players can’t discuss cards and specific action details to cooperate, as a strict reading of the Gloomhaven (Childres, 2017) rulebook would indicate:

“Players should not show other players the cards in their hands nor give specific information about any numerical value or title on any of their cards. They are, however, allowed to make general statements about their actions for the round and discuss strategy.”

But other times, the limited communication doesn’t seem to get in the way of the game for me. I’d include Sky Team (Rémond, 2023) in that category.

Therefore, I was pleasantly surprised to see the limited communication structured the way it was in Glatisant. The players can play their roles and respond freely to prompts. The Knight has effectively no restrictions on communicating, as they have no information to hide. The Beast can say and do almost anything other than sharing one very specific victory condition.

The limit imposed on in-game communication is clear, precise, and makes thematic sense (i.e. the Beast can’t talk).

Conclusion

Some things to think about:

Public domain settings: I doubt I’ll ever tire of classic settings such as Robin Hood and Arthurian legends, but I realize they aren’t for everyone. There are, however, so many public domain settings that are just waiting to be adapted into new and interesting games: The Scarlet Pimpernel, Treasure Island, The Call of the Wild, just to name a few.

Hidden victory conditions: Glatisant uses a single, secret victory condition that determines if both players win or lose together. In other competitive games like Troyes (Dujardin, Georges, et al., 2010), each player has their own hidden objective but everyone scores all objectives at the end of the game. Two very different applications that demonstrate how hidden objectives are such an interesting area of exploration in game design.

Limited communication: Love it or hate it, limited communication can be an interesting mechanism in games. I appreciate how the limits are very tight and specific in Glatisant while allowing freedom in responding to the prompts.

What do you think? Do you appreciate limited communication mechanisms in games? Do you think there are significant differences in how The Crew, Gloomhaven, Sky Team, and Glatisant approach limited communication? Which style do you prefer?

— E.P. 💀

