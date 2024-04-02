Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Exeunt Press
Apr 2, 2024

I should have mentioned the John Carter of Mars - Adventures on The Dying World of Barsoom TTRPG by Modiphius. That's a significant adaptation of the John Carter public domain works mentioned in the article. Link: https://www.modiphius.net/en-us/collections/john-carter-of-mars

1 reply
Glenn Attwood
Apr 10, 2024

Much of Lord Dunsany’s writing has likely entered the public domain. The Splatbook podcast had an episode about the short story “The Fortress Unvanquishable, Save for Sacnoth” https://www.thesplatbook.com/episodes/the-fortress-unvanquishable-save-for-sacnoth

1 reply by Exeunt Press
4 more comments...

