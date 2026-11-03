Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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mfbrandi
3d

I suspect that “double six always hits and double one always misses” belongs in the Battles section, rather than the Task Rolls section — maybe in the next iteration. Consider a dodging dragon: 8 base defence -1 for dodging with a heavy melee weapon +1d6 dodge = 8 to 13 adjusted defence. (Presumably, if the dragon doesn’t dodge, its defence is 8 — not 7 — as there is no dodge die to adjust, and an unarmed human “has a light weapon” for the purpose of adjusting dodge dice.) I assume the intent is that a hit is always possible without the effort die and that neither the effort die nor a very low defence save you from missing given snake eyes on the white dice. (My mean streak says that on white snake eyes — David Coverdale eyes? — you should discard the red die: no effort, no dodge.)

I scratched my head for a minute about dodge dice, but “After all combatants have had a turn a new round begins … [on your turn, you may turn your effort die] into a dodge die, keeping the result and adding it to your defence until the start of your next turn.” Presumably, one doesn’t get to keep one’s last dodge die from a previous Battle, but within a Battle one keeps one’s last dodge die until one’s turn comes around again. It may have been generated and assigned in the previous round. I am not sure that the notion of a round is doing any work: initiative or not, I am always dodging someone who hasn’t yet declared their movement and attack. So everyone targets the foe who didn’t assign a high dodge on their last turn? Bug or feature? I don’t know, but if the side without initiative had to declare their actions first or if movement and combat phases were split (und so weiter), I guess we would have a very different game to consider. ;)

Assign-your-dice systems always make me think of Otherkind:

<https://lumpley.games/2022/03/14/otherkind-dice/>

<http://lumpley.com/index.php/anyway/thread/759>

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