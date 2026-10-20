Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maiya's avatar
Maiya
3d

seems like such a fascinating game :)! immediately went and downloaded it – thank you for sharing <3

just one thing i was confused about; you say that the first prompt is

"This visitor enters your house and asks if you know who *they* are." [ie, the visitor themselves]

but your further discussion of it, makes it seem like the question is about who *you* are as the ghost?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Exeunt Press and others
mfbrandi's avatar
mfbrandi
3dEdited

Thanks — as always — for a stimulating post. I think my gratitude sometimes gets lost in my grumbling. Now, to business …

“There are no dice, no cards, no resolution mechanisms. In fact, it arguably does not even have a core game loop — making it a rare example of a linear game.” Is this right? At first glance, it looks like core game loop and core gameplay are being conflated:

“The CORE GAME LOOP is the repeated set of actions that a player engages in while engaging with the game.” — <https://www.skeletoncodemachine.com/p/core-game-loop>

“CORE GAMEPLAY is a series of rules and mechanisms that produce an experience even when divorced from theme.” — <https://www.skeletoncodemachine.com/p/layers-of-theme>

Anthony’s game looks like it has a loop: read the prompt; write one word; go to next prompt. (Think of the daily grind: get up; … work; … go to bed; repeat. You face a new morning (prompt) every day (linear), but we can still think of it as a loop.) What it likely lacks is an abstract game that makes sense (I am perhaps overinterpreting “produces an experience” here) when stripped of theme — i.e. core gameplay.

But we might also be in danger of equivocating on “theme.” If we are talking about Hamlet, its themes are what it is about — indecision, revenge, and so on — and not the set dressing (Denmark, a castle, swords, poison). Anthony’s game stripped of what it is about would be pointless: you would just be writing down a word from time to time for no particular reason. (That is not to say that the core game loop is not portable to games about other things.)

Isn’t “theme” in Shipp’s usage much like the theme on your computer’s GUI: icons, window decorations, colour schemes — set dressing? They might make the operating system easier, more comfortable, or more enjoyable to use, but the software’s theme is not what it is about — it is not theme in the lit crit/Hamlet sense. The “theme” makes the covert abstract game more approachable.

I am inclined to say that analysing every game as core gameplay + set dressing is unproductive, even if it may turn out that every game which is about something also has mechanisms and loops (as these don’t imply an abstract game hidden under a skin). I am inclined to say that, but I am usually wrong! ;)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Exeunt Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture