Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Geoff Engelstein's avatar
Geoff Engelstein
5d

4 dice: 336 / 1,296 successes = 25.9259% (failure 74.0741%)

5 dice: 5,496 / 7,776 successes = 70.6790% (failure 29.3210%)

6 dice: 44,256 / 46,656 successes = 94.8560% (failure 5.1440%)

7 dice: 279,936 / 279,936 successes = 100.0000% (failure 0.0000%)

8 dice: 1,679,616 / 1,679,616 successes = 100.0000% (failure 0.0000%)

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Ivo Ziskra's avatar
Ivo Ziskra
5d

I think that is a sweet mechanic.

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