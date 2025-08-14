Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivo Ziskra's avatar
Ivo Ziskra
4d

Thank you for sharing you're design lessons. They are very helpful and insightful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Exeunt Press and others
Cookie's avatar
Cookie
4d

The one page to full zine path is wonderful, it allows you to get an MVP that includes a good (fun) game and then you can expand on it.

Also super agree on taking all the notes and never to delete them. Its like unclogging the creativity pipe, you never know what will come out of it. For me it was my upcoming game using Adventure!. I had written a story draft for my novel series, then I decided to use the beginning of it (an adventurers citadel heist) as the game, but the moment I had to give NPCs some background it changed the whole beginning, you see it was a perfect night for the main character to attempt the heist, but this would be obvious to other people, and so the game grew and therefore the story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Exeunt Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture