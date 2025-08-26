Skeleton Code Machine

Maiya
15h

Fascinating and great article :D generally, i think i agree, that thematic with some nice randomness is really great :) that said, i still voted for Thematic x Low-luck, and that is because one of the most memorable games i've played is a zero-luck TTRPG: Wanderhome by jay dragon. It is built on the "Belonging Outside Belonging" system, which started with Dream Apart/Dream Askew (by Benjamin Rosenbaum/Avery Alder), which in turn started as "Powered by the Apocalypse" (PbtA) games, but removed dice rolls (and all randomness). You still have playbooks, but instead of moves/stats and such per se, you have a bunch of extremely evocative "picklists" which give a lot of flavour – and, they generally use some kind of "token" system. Essentially, you can gain tokens by doing something that is broadly defined "disadvantageous"/complicates things for you, and spend them to do "beneficial"/solving things. There are also often some kind of playbooks for the setting as well, and anyone can pick those up – the games are often described as either GM-less or GM-full, as everyone kinda shares the responsibility of a classical GM role, being able to judge exact outcomes and such ^^ also, playbooks generally have a list of things they can "always do", that don't feed into the token economy, but provide great suggestions for roleplaying!

Wanderhome is the only Belonging Outside Belonging game i have played, though i've also read Extra Ordinary by Kodi Gonzaga; and not that much either, but, the memories i have from those few sessions, or even just character creation, are so vivid and amazing. i can highly recommend giving them a chance (haha), and i myself would love to play more games using the framework (as well as more of the one i have) :)

2 replies by Exeunt Press and others
mfbrandi
19h

What really is a zero-luck game? First-player victory proved and I go first? Is that still a game or just solving the Rubik’s cube?

What if my opponent — rather than dice — is a source of randomness? Do we ever know that not to be the case?

If there were an abstract game version of plague in Calais — on some squares, under some conditions, my stone might change colour — would that detract from the experience of playing the game, or would it just make it harder or less compelling to tell stories about ‘that time when …’ later?

