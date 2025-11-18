Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. Allen Hall's avatar
M. Allen Hall
3d

Exeunt Press: "I’m not sure “lose a turn” belongs in modern designs."

Me: "But once EVERYONE loses a turn, NO ONE does! (evil laugh)"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
Maiya's avatar
Maiya
3d

i really love how you both demonstrate and emphasise, how we can always learn something from any game :) really interesting read, and fun to think about improvements :D thank you for sharing <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Exeunt Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture