Simon
3d

A good read. I found it interesting because I've been considering Magical Athlete but have doubted it a bit for this very reason of so much of it being the automated phase without any agency. Whereas in similar games like Camel Up you have the real-time agency of betting in response to the crazy events as they happen before your eyes. In contrast MA seems more like an old-school computer football manager sim where, as you say, the decisions happen beforehand. Those manager games were a lot of fun though! That plus the social side of a group shouting at daft figures I guess are a clever combination.

Tim
3dEdited

Many popular video games employ front-loaded agency, including tabletop-inspired genres like deck builders (Slay the Spire) and auto battlers (Super Auto Pets).

A roll to move game that reminds me of your Candy Land suggestion: Nautilion. It's a solo game where you roll 3 dice and assign one each to yourself, an NPC racing against you, and a burn pile. The dice have an unusual spread of numbers (1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 4) and I absolutely love that choice to normalize the values of a d6 while maintaining an explosive upper range. And of course, the idea of a solo roll to move game itself is beautifully perverse.

