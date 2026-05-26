Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Random_Phobosis's avatar
Random_Phobosis
2dEdited

I've mentioned this idea in an article about skirmish wargames, but since then I've started to suspect that it could apply to broader designs with any sort of direct contest/confrontation, including area control.

I think we could define area control as a variation of an auction: players place bids (commit forces/influence) to win certain stakes (control areas). Defining qualities of area control would be:

- bids are usually granular, rather than monolithic (you can commit specific amount of units/influence, rather than a fixed package)

- outcome of stakes usually impacts other stakes spatially (adjacency you've noted).

If that's true, then general principles for designing good auction games (such as skirmish wargames lol) should apply.

The most useful practical guideline I've found is that at any moment the system should spotlight certain, very specific number of hotspots (around 3), all of which demand immediate attention. Usually those have predictable outcomes that are sort of "floating in the air" and will come to pass unless you do something. All player actions concerning those should result in dramatic twists, rather than gradual buildup. If there's no clear spotlight, then action across the board becomes homogenous and grindy. If player actions merely adjust probabilities of the outcomes, rather than completely changing the most likely outcome, the game becomes a turtly push-pull trench warfare.

Good examples of this principle, area control-wise, would be Chaos in the Old World and Spectre the Board Game. And that's what I'm looking for!

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Sky Sternberg's avatar
Sky Sternberg
2d

Excellent article. I like all of it, although I don't worry about turtling as much as the others (I have played some great games of risk where turtling carried the day). What I do require is a well incorporated theme. Like in Arc Nova or Hard Rock 1977, you really feel what you are doing.

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