Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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M. Allen Hall's avatar
M. Allen Hall
4d

I really like how you showed the range of values that could shift into a hit using those 6x6 grids. I will say, however, I am most intrigued by that +5 Bog Sword of the Lost Frog Wizard. Not sure I know a system where a +5 sword makes sense, but I really want to find one now.

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Jason DAlberti's avatar
Jason DAlberti
4d

I loved this game, backed it during kickstarter. I even wrote a Lair expansion themed around Xmas (crawling through Santa's workshop, playing reindeer games all while trying to find and save Santa) i didn't know the numbers as you pointed out but it made sense to cover as much ground as possible. The other thing I thought was great was the armor, essentially blocking certain combos by denying a certain primary or secondary dice value...such a pain when the enemy who always seems to pop up, also is able to block or dodge your strongest attach.

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