Unknown Dungeon, best known for the annual One-Page RPG Jam, is running a two-week TTRPG Bookmark Jam.

Participants can create a TTRPG or TTRPG-related bookmark — full rules, solo games, random tables, procedures, player aids, or anything else related to the roleplaying game genre. It’s pretty broad.

There are specific rules and an FAQ for clarification, but in short:

Submissions must fit onto a single, standard-sized bookmark.

No extra sheets, parts, or components are allowed.

The submissions may require players to bring dice, pencils, paper.

It’s an extremely tight design space as most bookmarks are 2x6 in., 2x3.5 in., or 2x8 in. But “restrictions breed creativity” and constrained writing is a proven way to force yourself into new ideas. So, as a huge fan of making one-page RPGs, I decided to give the bookmark format a try.

Please grab free community copies of Blood Chapter, Dragon Pages, and Massive Damage to check out. I’d love to hear what you think!

What follows are some of the things I learned. Hopefully these will help and encourage you to make your own!

Types of TTRPG bookmarks

I recently asked for examples of the best TTRPG bookmarks and spent some time hunting through the submissions from previous game jams. The variety in type, scope, and style was extraordinary. There’s no way I’d be able to list everything here, so instead my goal is to give some broad ideas to get you started.

Here’s my non-exhaustive list of different types of TTRPG bookmarks, presented in no particular order:

I’m not sure where I’d position Blood Chapter and Dragon Pages on this list. They use words from the book but act like solo journaling games. Massive Damage is firmly in the random table category.

It’s worth noting that bookmark games are very close to postcard games. I’ve opted not to include postcards in the scope of this article, saving them for another time. There’s a lot to talk about with that format ranging from the postcard games by Paul Czege to the wargames of the Postcards from the Front Jam.

Avert! accountability bookmark

Avert! by S. Kaiya J.

Showing just how much game can fit into a bookmark, Avert! by S. Kaiya J. is a bookmark game about “mutual accountability and hexing your friends.”

Each player has a copy of the bookmark which contains instructions for creating a hex word (e.g. 2d6 → “kormanis”). Everyone chooses three wards (i.e. tasks) that they want to be sure to accomplish every day: go for a walk, write 500 words, or read a chapter. Then, at a predetermined witching hour each day, players can send their hex word to another player attempting to catch them with their task not done. Get caught and you are downed and lose a hit point.

It’s an interesting mix of tabletop game and real life in a format that could easily fit into a small bag or pocket.

Book-related mechanisms

The most fun part of the jam for me was thinking about tabletop game mechanisms that could both easily fit on a bookmark and use an actual book. Again, the following list is not exhaustive, but hopefully sparks some ideas for you:

Count capital letters in the first line to generate a number.

Count paragraphs on a page.

Use the first full word on a page, ignoring articles and prepositions.

Find a paragraph that mentions a body part.

Use the copyright year as a number.

Find the longest or shortest word in a line.

Toss the bookmark in the air and call heads or tails as it lands.

Use the first letter of the first word on a page or in a line.

Hunt for a list of specific target words.

Hunt for a general class of target words (e.g. types of weapons).

Of all the mechanism I came across, however, the digital root is my favorite. To calculate a digital root, you simply take a random page number of any length and iteratively sum the digits:

Select page number: 245 Add the digits: 2 + 4 + 5 = 11 Add the digits: 1 + 1 = 2 The digital root of 245 is 2.

In base 10, this has the helpful property of always resulting in a number from 1 to 9. This is true regardless of the size or magnitude of the number. The digital root of 2048 is 2+0+4+8 = 14 → 1+4 = 5.

Both Blood Chapter and Dragon Pages use this for combat by comparing the digital root to a die roll. The page number is selected based on the location of various target words or the position of the bookmark in the book.

Make weird games

Even if you’ve never made a game before, I encourage you to try your hand at making a bookmark game. Just like making a one-page RPG, it’s a small design space that makes it easier for new creators. Don’t worry about how it looks (although public domain art can help with that) or if it’s polished.

Make stuff not because it is perfect and slickly made.

Make stuff because it’s fun, and engaging, and because you can.

The TTRPG Bookmark Jam runs until December 14th 2025 at 6:59 PM.

Conclusion

That horse knows something.

Some things to think about:

Small format is fun: Just like making your own one-page RPG, working within the restrictions of a 2x6” bookmark or a small postcard can be a rewarding experience. It might seem like it would be a tougher challenge to work in such a small space, but I’ve found it to be easier. And you are more likely to actually finish the project!

Books can be used as components: Cards, dice, and other components are all just ways to store information and books are no exception. Beyond the obvious words and page numbers, consider the weight, size, shape, and orientation of the book.

Make a bookmark: Do it. Roll some dice on the Theme-O-Matic and pick some mechanisms. Add some public domain art and you’ll have a game in no time. There are few things as satisfying as creating something new and sharing it with others. Trust me.

What do you think? Have you made or played a bookmark TTRPG before? Which ones did you find the most interesting? Tell us about the one you are making!

