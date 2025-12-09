Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Thorne's avatar
Aaron Thorne
6h

"Make stuff not because it is perfect and slickly made.

Make stuff because it’s fun, and engaging, and because you can."

TRUTH

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
Rebecca Strang's avatar
Rebecca Strang
9h

1) I adore bookmark games.

2) I also adore business card games.

3) I think I just really like tiny format games because A) tiny! and B) seeing the creativity that comes from such constraints.

4) Postcard format is my favorite tiny format, so I look forward to that article. I am an avid snail mailer. My biggest gripe with most postcard games is that you can't actually mail them as postcards. They are more like index card games, then. IMO, if you can't put an address and a stamp on it without putting it in an envelope, then it's not a postcard. A lot of postcard games are 5x7 in size, too, which is too big for a postcard stamp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Exeunt Press and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Exeunt Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture