TUMULUS 03 has just shipped out to subscribers around the world! You can expect to receive your next issue soon!

Tumulus is a quarterly collection of analog gaming inspiration, tools, design theory, and playable content from Skeleton Code Machine. Each issue has a theme such as “Do not trust robots.” or “Keep the wolves at bay.” The articles, games, random tables, and art in the issue are interpretations of that theme. Most include design exercises for you to try what you’ve learned.

My goal is to craft something creative, thought-provoking, and worthy of a permanent place on your shelf.

The theme for this issue is “Kick open the door.” This third issue of TUMULUS is about the anticipation and excitement of kicking open doors, opening chests, and other moments of explosive revelation.

TUMULUS 03 Table of Contents

Extraction Point uses the Carta SRD to build a hostage rescue scenario. In a contribution from Jesse Ross (Trophy, Girl Underground), you are a jewel thief and cat burgler. Hinokodo (MIRU, Pondus) has you trapped in a a room battling an endless stream of bugs.

Each issue is about 50+ pages of articles and inspiration that never expire or become outdated.

Get TUMULUS 03 as your first of four issues if you subscribe between now and August 31. Your first issues will ship right away, and then you’ll receive three additional issues (one per quarter) as they are released.

Learn more: tumulus.exeunt.press

Subscribe: TUMULUS (US) or TUMULUS (UK/EU/AU)

Subscriptions do not auto-renew. Watch for the last issue notice included with your fourth issue to resubscribe for another four issues.

A limited number of back issues are available.

