Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Random_Phobosis's avatar
Random_Phobosis
5d

A factor that I find important in such mechanics is their moment to moment impact on game pacing. Inserting waiting times before resolution can drum up the excitement. For example, many turn based video games such as XCOM and Advance Wars feature animation of your guys shooting at the enemies just to keep you on the edge of your seat a bit longer. On the other hand, when a mechanic takes too long to execute, excitement can burn out, leaving players in a prolonged state of sorta already knowing the answer but still having to do the math, which can feel very anti-climactic. An example can be seen in RPG systems where players first roll some dice and already see if the result is high or low, but then need to add it to attribute and/or skill value, then add and subtract some modifiers, and then compare that to a target number do get their pass/fail. Counting dice and doing math might not be strictly lookup mechanics, but I consider them similar in a way that they make players wait before getting an outcome.

So, when designing rules, I try to approach the resolution from the perspective of "how do I want to modulate tension here". I try to identify spots that need waiting times, and then find mechanics that take required time to execute. Simulation/immersion is, of course, important, but usually it's possible to pick spots that already are asking for delay to do the immersion heavy lifting.

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mfbrandi's avatar
mfbrandi
5d

Interruption vs. distraction. (I will just assume that we notice the putative interruptions and distractions.) A knock at the door demands that I get up and answer it, but I don’t have to get up from my crossword puzzle and answer it: I can stay in my seat and merely have my attention to my puzzle degraded. It is still an interruption, right? (Else there would be a gap between interruption and distraction: the unmet demand. Right?) People talking — to each other but not to me — do not demand my attention, but they may still degrade my attention to my crossword, and we count that as distraction. It may well be that perceiving something as a demand for attention produces a more intense or qualitatively different degradation of attention — an empirical matter.

Of course, we will sometimes use interruption differently: I interrupted my puzzle solving to get up and answer the knock at the door. Here it is my action of answering the door that interrupts my prior activity. The knock is only of interest as a cause of my ceasing to fill in the grid.

Lookup. If I understand you correctly, consulting a CRT is an example of a lookup. It is more like answering the door than hearing the knock — it is something you do, rather than the stimulus that causes you to do it. But unlike answering the door, it does not take you away from what you were trying to do — play the game or complete the crossword — it is a part of it. So we need an idea of the “main flow of the game.” How does that work? Is it tied up with make-believe: my tank advances vs. I move my cardboard chit across the hex paper? If so, does the notion apply to abstract games? Does it apply to games where the theme is just a way to help you remember the game mechanisms or a gaudy distraction from the core fun of the game?

What is the difference between consulting a CRT and looking up a rule? One game may have a prose rule — “If the attacker has three units and the defender has two, the defending units are pushed back one hex.” — and another game say the same thing in one cell of a CRT. CRTs (used right) are just compact, user-friendly rules text, aren’t they?

I am not saying that you are not onto something. I am just not sure what it is, and that is likely my fault. I need to start from the intended player experience, rather than the nuts and bolts of game mechanics?

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