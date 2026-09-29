Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Yarns for One's avatar
Yarns for One
2d

All things are possible through spite. But seriously, there are some interesting studies on anti-reward prediction error neurons and dopamine release that I bet factor into this kind of game. https://neurosciencenews.com/dopamine-dissapointment-23506/ is a quick article about this. Thanks for pointing this game out. I look forward (with a little leftover college anxiety, because yes, nightmares forever) to giving this game a try.

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RobinPlays's avatar
RobinPlays
2d

What an interesting concept. That kind of game would not be for me though. Too triggering! lol 😆

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