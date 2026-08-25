Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Tijs van Lieshout's avatar
Tijs van Lieshout
14h

Great article. Got some more inspiration for if I ever want to expand the TOTAL FOOTBALL one-page rpg I made for the jam recently 😁

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Jason Greeno's avatar
Jason Greeno
14h

Thanks for the article. I wasn't aware of these books. Have any of the games that you found in this book compelled you to want to play them either solo or with someone else?

Your comments around analyzing these small games, and altering them, or inverting them reminded me of an exercise some friends and I used to try:

We would use a standard sticky note: So about 3 in x 3 in in size. Then we would challenge ourselves to design an entire game set of rules on the sticky note. We allowed ourselves to use coins as conponents. Obviously it didn't need to be a sticky note, but the size limitation and the fun colors helped challenge our brains to come up with fun concepts.

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