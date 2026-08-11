Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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darius/dare carrasquillo's avatar
darius/dare carrasquillo
9h

im probably coming at this from a different angle, but here's perhaps a too-long ramble anyway.

for me, when i see a map, i scan for: fun (aesthetics), transferability, usability. this requires context(s).

cezar capacle recently talking about map or pointcrawl generation in his new mausworn hack. that is fun and usable, but only with the premise that all maps are cognitive - exiting as partially accurate ideas in each denizen's head. it works for a good exploratory game, because there can always be things you missed, and the map is always able to be updated, but never truly finished.

a map that we humans use - requires stability. and if a game requires that level of stability, i dont know if its that fun. modern ttrpgs tend towards a kind of static, tactical shooter sim idea of living = winning, losing = dying, so for me, that aesthetic is not really that interesting.

i think it tends to boil down to the kind of person you are and the kind of task you want or need to do. i use maps as reference, as ideas, as art... except when i need to find my way to some place i need to go. then i want my maps to be accurate.

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
11h

really interesting! i also realised that i had interpreted "neighbourhood" on a too small scale, definitely not on the size of including several districts at least ^^ i also found it a fairly difficult exercise – i have very seldom lived long in any one place! though i did manage to make one of the block (is probably what it would be called in English) where i live now ^^

anyhow, as i'm gearing up to run a 'campaign' for my "home game group" set in a big city, this is really useful :D looking forward to the next installment as well :)

(i also saw the obligatory Box quote coming a long way, hehe x3)

(it was also very interesting/cool to realise that while i don't have a really *visual* mental map in my head, on account of aphantasia, i do still have one in the sense that i can from whatever i have, draw something visual on a piece of paper :) it makes sense now that i think about it, of course, i used to draw a lot growing up and all, and i can find my way back most ways i've walked in cities etc, so of course i have something ^^ but still cool!)

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