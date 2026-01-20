Skeleton Code Machine

2d

Really clever breakdown of how mechanical depth can wrok independent of narrative layers. The accessibility angle is somthing I've noticed firsthand at game nights where quieter players suddenly get competitive when they can lean on dice logic instead of improv pressure. It's kinda like giving people a handrail while they're figuring out how to roleplay.

Alex White

2d

Thinking about this statement in your footnotes ( always love the footnotes BTW)

*“The Wisher seals multiple dice at a value of 6, it effectively disables The Old God’s Stir Dark & Generous Hearts action. They can use it, but because they can only change a die’s value to 6, it has almost no effect”*

Is that strictly true? Because Stir Dark… also unseals a dice as well as turn it to a six, doesn’t it mean that other powers could then be used on it subsequently since it is no longer sealed?

