Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Exeunt Press's avatar
Exeunt Press
3d

Hah, yes. I wrote the wrong issue number in the URL and now I can't change it.

The Exeunt Press / SCM editor (Murphdog) has been sacked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rebecca Strang's avatar
Rebecca Strang
3d

🍄🐌🌈🌲🪾✨💀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Exeunt Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture