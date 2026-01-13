Skeleton Code Machine

Justin Taylor
5h

Love this game. Got it to play with the family since the theme has so many elements they like: reading books, buying fun items at the shoppes, and satisfying little projects around the house.

Mechanically, the game is just right at a casual medium weight game. For those with shorter attention spans, it runs a few minutes longer than you want, players usually can go into town about twice before the end of the game. Also, the scoring takes a game or two to fully grasp for non-gamers.

Seamus Conneely
5h

A Place for All My Books is on my Shelf of Opportunity, this is a great reminder to get it down from there and give it a try.

