Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John K Setear's avatar
John K Setear
3d

Titan is another Avalon Hill game that includes arena combat. It has gone through multiple editions , including one recently from Valley Games. The people at my game club played it obsessively for years, so there must be something to it. And it also has at least one cover of The General devoted to it.

Thanks for all your insights into game design, by the way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Exeunt Press and others
Aaron Thorne's avatar
Aaron Thorne
3d

I remember this game, and still have my copy that I got used in the 1990s. Much fun was had fighting battles against my younger brother's gladiators. We found the system a bit clunky, but overall the game is fun. As a teenager I tried coming up with variant rules for different fantasy races (elves, dwarves, trolls, etc.) but I don't remember coming up with anything I found satisfactory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Exeunt Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture