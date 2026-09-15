Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
2d

while not exactly bidding per se, what this makes me think of is how (the ttrpg) Wild Talents has all players declare their actions up front, with then everyone rolling dice at once for resolution. in some strange way, perhaps, it could be seen as an auction, where no one knows the "value" of their "bids" (ie dice rolls), just sort-of the probability distribution through knowing which kinds and how many dice they have for each power/action they might want to take... there's also a stat which determines the order people declare in, i think it might be Sense (?), where those with the highest value declaring *last*, so that they have the most information on what others are attempting before deciding which of their actions to "bet" on ^^

i don't know of any ttrpgs that "actually" have auctions, off the top of my head, but i bet it would be really interesting – and given how many cool games there are out there, i feel quite confident that there are already quite a few out there :)

also, thank you for all the links to auction theory and such! you had me at "mathy" – i simply had to check them out x3 cool stuff :)

really interesting article, as always :D i really love applying classification systems to perhaps 'unexpected' areas, like auction types to non-auction games ^^ can be really generative to think about :)

thank you so much for sharing <3

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Ivo Ziskra's avatar
Ivo Ziskra
16h

I like auction mechanics. My racing game that I'm kinda working on used a hidden auction. You're right that auctions are present in a lot of games.

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