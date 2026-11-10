Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason DAlberti's avatar
Jason DAlberti
2d

Mork Dod, a chainsaw weilding, demon slaughtering Borg hack has HORDES. The horde HP equal to individuals in the horde (so basically 1HP each). There are stronger unique ones, but they are like 3 HP. Makes it easy to keep track of.

Then to HIT, the difficult rating is 13 minus the # of minions. So a horde with 13+ = autohit. 5 minions= DR8.

Then the horde attacks. Defensive DR is 12+ (1DR for every 5 minions). So 20 minions = DR16. 5 minions= DR13.

Horde's damage is easy too. Make D12 dmg, you roll what every dice is closest to the number of minions. 5 minions = D6, 20 minions = D12 (that is probably the weakest element of this system. It should be D20, which is what I use anyway). for like 16 minions, I would roll a D12 +d4.

I like this system that I usually incorporate it in all my games I run since it's the simplest and fastest while also being terrifying when I throw over 2 dozen screaming undead sprinting at them in the complete darkness.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
Alexander Williams's avatar
Alexander Williams
2d

If we're really going to go back to the beginning and look for where this stepped into the RPG sphere, it takes us all the way back to day one, where original Dungeons and Dragons split off from Chainmail and was intended to be used in concert with Chainmail.

Even at the individual dungeon scale, early D&D clumped vermin like swarms of rats into unified swarm stat blocks, and they acted like a single creature.

As someone else pointed out, Tunnels and Trolls in '75 very much does this, and it is the primary mechanism by which combat is resolved. When a party goes up against multiple targets, the GM adds all their monster ratings together into a combined die pool and modifier total, and then as the party takes their actions and gets their results, the lowered MR reduces the group's dice on subsequent rounds.

This is sort of the ultimate form of swarm resolution. It's also really fast and quite good. If you've never played Tunnels and Trolls, you should look into it.

Then we go to 87 for Star Wars from WEG, where stormtroopers, not surprisingly, get a Combined Action, which lets a group of them act with a single roll.

This actually comes up a lot in RPGs, and to one degree or another, most of the RPGs I've played in the last several decades have mechanics which cover it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Exeunt Press and others
8 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Exeunt Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.