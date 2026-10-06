Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Random_Phobosis's avatar
Random_Phobosis
3d

It could also be used for diegetic, rather than meta-narrative system.

For example, there could be a square grid with alchemical ingredients that player can fill with effects, and then use any of the effects as long as they _don't_ create a straight line. Straight line produces a super-powered potion, but fully spends all ingredients until the next resupply.

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Almost Bedtime Theater's avatar
Almost Bedtime Theater
3d

I put a Library Bingo card in Song of the Scryptwyrm that consists of ticking off various activities if you do them. It's presented as an in-world item, but is designed such that you could mark off a combination of things your character does (e.g., travel backwards in time) and things you - the player - have done (e.g., read to someone). There's a game-related bonus available if you mark off a full line, provided you've deciphered the coded message that explains that bit...

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