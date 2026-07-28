Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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kit yetts's avatar
kit yetts
2d

love this. also i feel like i've already commented about this on one of your posts, but maybe not. really dig this system from level up (A5E):

https://www.levelup5e.com/news/dungeon-delvers-guide-the-nodes-system

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1 reply by Exeunt Press
Stevethegnome's avatar
Stevethegnome
2d

Maybe it was meant to be a “guide for dungeon masters” and someone got the title the wrong way around!

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