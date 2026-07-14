Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Thorne's avatar
Aaron Thorne
1d

A+B+C tables are Chimera tables

Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
radicaledward's avatar
radicaledward
1d

This is great. As I think more and more about adventure design, this feels like a very cool way to make even the same adventure structure feel continually new

Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Exeunt Press · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture