Rebecca Strang
1d

This made me think of one of my favorite uses of dice in a game, even though it's not action selection. Quantum uses dice as starships! When you roll your dice into your fleet, the result determines what kind of ship a die is (each ship has different speed and ability). Diceships get deployed on a map to roam around to control and defend territory. And when a ship is destroyed, the die comes back and eventually gets rolled again, potentially becoming something new. There are also ways to transform a ship into a different kind of ship using resources. Now I want to play Quantum.

Maiya
2d

while a quite different thing than dice placement per se, this still made me think of Otherkind Dice: https://lumpley.games/2022/03/14/otherkind-dice/

at first purely since it involves "placing" dice on 'outcome cards', but reading the article made me realise the concepts might actually be more similar in other ways too, like different results for different numbers on the dice, and giving a lot of player agency - there's even optional rules where dice colour (or size!) could be use for special dice :) though there are obvious differences, like rolling dice vs drafting them, board game and ttrpg, still super interesting to think about!

