Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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The Lone Legend's avatar
The Lone Legend
2dEdited

Thanks for putting this jam on my radar! I joined late and just submitted my game. It’s called Thorpe https://the-lone-legend.itch.io/thorpe

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Tijs van Lieshout's avatar
Tijs van Lieshout
3d

I made my first design for anything TTRPG related and submitted it to the one-page RPG jam today!

It is called TOTAL FOOTBALL and is a solo tabletop roleplaying game about surviving a 20-year professional football career.

You start the game as a 16-year-old rookie exactly 20 years in the past. Using real historical data (from archives like FBref), you drop your created player into a struggling, bottom-half team from that specific era.

You don't roll dice to simulate the rest of the league because history has already done the bookkeeping. You only play your specific matches and tally your own points. At the end of the season, you insert your team into the real-world historical table to see exactly how your presence altered the timeline.

https://tijsvanlieshout.itch.io/total-football

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