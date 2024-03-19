Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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M. Allen Hall's avatar
M. Allen Hall
Mar 19, 2024

I love depth crawls. I used this mechanism for a horror journaling game, and it worked great to allow me to make the prompts for early in the story be relatively mundane and then get progressively more unnatural as the story unfolds. I used a “Stress Level” to track the “depth” on the prompt table that the player rolls for events.

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Peter Eijk's avatar
Peter Eijk
Mar 19, 2024

Iko has a few nice ones for Skyrealms: The return of the She Goddess, an ecological heat-crawl and Stranded in the Skull, a depth crawl. Both of them fit one single postcard.

https://the-lost-bay.itch.io/skyrealms

Inspired by him I also made one for Pine Shallows. Grasp of the Understory, is a depth crawl into a weird hidden pocket realm, to rescue a missing teacher of the player characters.

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