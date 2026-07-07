Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
1d

building on each other's ideas is so much fun :D i love games that encourage that :) and it's something i tend to bring in to other games i play, even if not explicitly stated ^^ somewhat relatedly, i had an amazing session of one of the tours i'm running of Under Hollow Hills, the Baker's fairytale circus game, where we talked out-of-character for about an hour for one play one of the characters made "seeing through" an NPC, where we really did just that :)

(that play, one of the Lostling's [a human who came to fairyland a long time ago and barely remembers the mortal earth any longer], is one of my favourites in the game –

"When you see through someone, roll. On any hit, call a quick break in play

and talk them over with the MC and your fellow players. See if you can

collectively figure them out in symbolic or metaphoric terms: not only who

are they really are, but what do they represent, what do they mean in the

game. Take these insights back into play with you. On a 7–9 hit, they realize

that you’ve seen through them, and can react accordingly. On a 10+ hit, they

don’t. On a miss, ask the MC what goes wrong. Perhaps they’ve drawn you in

somehow instead.")

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1 reply by Exeunt Press
Marc Majcher's avatar
Marc Majcher
5h

This rocks—I'm a big fan of narrative games like this that give players a skeleton to hang their story on. (Like my own Roguelike, for two players: https://majcher.itch.io/roguelike-duo)

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