Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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John Strain's avatar
John Strain
6h

Take three to get one...cards....

An old card game rule, this.

To get one benifit but with drawbacks....applible to many other games, indeed!

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Rebecca Strang's avatar
Rebecca Strang
6h

I was just telling someone how much I love the digital version of this game! I play the digital version solo quite a bit because it's quick, cute, a fun little balance puzzle, AND in the digital version you have a little parlor room that fills up with trophies and decor! Every play tracks how many orange cats you feed, how many toys you take, how much catnip you get, etc. and when you fill each achievement, a piece of decor is added to your cat lady parlor room.

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