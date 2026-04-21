Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Brendan J's avatar
Brendan J
4d

Huh, I knew Garfield designed the 1996 version of Netrunner--was he involved in the actual production of the 2012 reboot as well?

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1 reply by Exeunt Press
Random_Phobosis's avatar
Random_Phobosis
4d

This is equivalent of MTG's Winston draft format. I don't know who invented or formalized it, but it very well might be Richard Garfield as well.

https://mtg.fandom.com/wiki/Winston_Draft

I found it interesting, especially for three players.

A considerable property of it that everybody usually gets all colors (as a lot of varied cruft is accumulated in the first pile), while regular draft usually tends to players naturally specializing in certain colors. This should work well for factionless games, but would negatively impact games where players are supposed to specialize.

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