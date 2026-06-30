Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Ivo Ziskra's avatar
Ivo Ziskra
25m

I love game jams. Haven't always finished projects, but when I do it feels great.

Would love to host a game eventually.

Anyway. Chicago is great city. I love visiting there as much as I can. One of my favorite places is China Town.

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1 reply by Exeunt Press
Rebecca Strang's avatar
Rebecca Strang
1h

The horror! I accidentally clicked the poll while scrolling and it registered "deep dish pizza" as my vote when I definitely would vote TAVERN CUT.

Also, and more importantly, haha, thank you so much for joining us! It was great to have your experience on this panel. We received really great feedback from attendees (and even some wishing it were a longer session or workshop), and it was great to see the interest from library folks.

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