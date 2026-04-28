Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
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i LOVE breaking expectations/assumptions like this :3 wonderful article, seems like a cool game! and the whole concept is indeed super generative ^^ fun exercise! although, right now, i only came up with examples i already have counterexamples to... would love to find something that hasn't already been challenged! (i guess, starting out more specific and seeing what you can break while still belonging to some smaller genre could be more "successful" in finding that, perhaps) anyhow, here's what i got on a quick think-through...

a few general TTRPG assumptions (with counterexamples):

- randomisation (see eg Belonging Outside Belonging/No Dice No Masters)

- playing a role (see eg worldbuilding games, ie Microscope, Exquisite Biome...)

- player-specific characters (see eg games with shared characters ie, [i was in a playtest of one not long ago, called Coven], Yazeba's Bed and Breakfast)

- one 'game-master' (see eg gm-less/gm-full games (like all the above), solo games...)

- binary failure/success (see eg PbtA, etc)

- rules (see eg lyric games)

- all players playing by the same rules (see eg You Will Die In This Place, Seven-Part Pact)

etc

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