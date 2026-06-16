Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Jota's avatar
Jota
2d

Really cool article. For a while I’ve been thinking about what would happen if 2+ players control only one token in the board, all sharing agency over the results. And this looks quite like it (or at least enough to open new possibilities for me). Another item for my wish list 💪

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
3d

fellow green player :D if there are colours assigned to players in a game, chances are that's who i'm playing, and so has it been for a very long time ^^

seems like a really cool game — i love that each leader is aligned with two factions, that alone seems like it would create some interesting situations :) gives me TTRPG ideas too, for a campaign or such of some sort, where the player characters could potentially be aligned with multiple different factions ^^ thank you as always for sharing <3

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